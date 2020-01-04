György herceg a legcukibb trónörökös – újabb közös fotó a brit trónörökösökről

György hercegnek ma már nem kell hokedlira állnia, ha közös fotót akar II. Erzsébet királynővel – írja az index.
A közelmúltban mindössze egy másik olyan fotó készült II. Erzsébet királynőről és a lehetséges trónörökösökről, ahol a négy generáció nem puding készítés közben, hanem sokkal hivatalosabb formában áll/ül egymás mellett.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Four generations of The Royal Family have come together to support The Royal British Legion's 'Together at Christmas' initiative. The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George, joined forces to prepare special Royal British Legion Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace this week. The Queen is Patron of The Royal British Legion and the puddings will become the centerpieces of next year's "Together at Christmas" get-togethers, hosted by the charity. The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses were joined by The Royal British Legion’s care home chef Alex Cavaliere and four veterans – Colin Hughes, Liam Young, Lisa Evans and Barbara Hurman. Chris Jackson / Getty Images @RoyalBritishLegion
II. Erzsébet királynőt fiát, Károly herceget, unokáját, Vilmos herceget, és dédunokáját, György herceget legutóbb a brit királynő 90. születésnapján fotózták ilyen formában, írja a BBC. Akkor a három éves György herceg még egy hokedlin egyensúlyozva pózolt felmenőivel. De ez ma már a múlt!
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
To mark the start of a new decade, a portrait has been released of Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George. The portrait was taken by Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. Photograph © Ranald Mackechnie
Ahogy a három évvel ezelőtti felvételet, a mostani fotót is Ranald Mackechnie készítette még karácsony előtt, de a képet csak most hozták nyilvánosságra – írja az index.
(index.hu)
(Fotó: instagram.com/theroyalfamily)
Új hozzászólás