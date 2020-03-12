Tom Hanks és felesége, Rita Wilson is megfertőződött a koronavírussal, írja a színész Instagramján.

Tom Hanks és a felesége megfertőződtek a koronavírussal

A színész ebben azt írja, épp Ausztráliában vannak, de egy ideje már fáradtnak és betegnek érezték magukat, izomfájdalomra is panaszkodtak. Feleségének hőemelkedése is volt.

Mindezek miatt elvégezték rajtuk a koronavírus-tesztet, ami pozitív lett, emiatt pedig karanténba helyezték és megfigyelés alatt tartják őket.

