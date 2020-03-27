Pozitív lett Boris Johnson brit miniszterelnök koronavírus-tesztje.

Boris Johnson brit miniszterelnök szervezetében is kimutatták a Covid-19 megbetegedést okozó új koronavírust – jelentette be pénteken a Downing Street. A londoni kormányfői hivatal szóvivője szerint az 55 éves Johnson tünetei enyhék.

Boris Johnson pénteken a Twitter-profilján is megosztotta a hírt.

Együtt legyőzzük

– tette hozzá a tweetben közzétett videóhoz.

Forrás: Index, MTI

Címlapkép: MTI/EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga

