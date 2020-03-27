Pozitív lett Boris Johnson brit miniszterelnök koronavírus-tesztje.

Boris Johnson brit miniszterelnök szervezetében is kimutatták a Covid-19 megbetegedést okozó új koronavírust – jelentette be pénteken a Downing Street. A londoni kormányfői hivatal szóvivője szerint az 55 éves Johnson tünetei enyhék.

Boris Johnson pénteken a Twitter-profilján is megosztotta a hírt.

– tette hozzá a tweetben közzétett videóhoz.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri