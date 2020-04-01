A színésznő az Instagramon osztotta meg követőivel, hogy koronavírussal fertőződött.

Donna Air az Instagramon jelentette be, hogy koronavírusos. A színésznő 18 napon át tapasztalt tüneteket, amelyek influenzára utaltak, majd mikor elvégezték rajta a tesztet, az pozitív lett.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Hi Guys. I hope everyone is managing to stay strong and in relatively good spirits during the lockdown. I just wanted to let you know developed mild flu like symptoms and started self isolating 18 days ago, I took a test for some clarity & the results tested positive for Covid19. Thankfully symptoms improved shortly after and my loved ones are not displaying any signs of the virus. I will continue to follow government guidelines & in the meantime I am sending masses of love to you all ️ especially those on the front line. I am aware what a privilege it is to be able access tests privately, so I have donated some to friends working for the @NHS. I feel relieved having consulted my gp who has confirmed it is safe to see my daughter again. Happy to answer questions on symptoms or give info on what I did to boost my immune system when I felt at my worst . #Stayhome & #Savelives. #staystrong #selfcare #covid19 #overcorona Donna x

Donna Air (@donnaair) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Donna azonban már az első tünetek jelentkezésekor karanténba vonult, és szerencsére egyik szerette sem mutat tüneteket. A tünetei gyorsan enyhültek, azóta már sokkal jobban van, de még továbbra is követi a biztonsági előírásokat.

Címlapkép: Instagram/donnaair

(nuus.hu)

2 hozzászólásarrow_drop_down_circle

Pálinkás Pál
Vazze...nem pestis vagy himlő!!! influenza...egy kicsit a keményebb fajtából...
thumb_up replyVálasz error access_timema, 09:00
Anna24
thumb_up replyVálasz error access_timema, 09:31

