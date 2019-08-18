Szokatlan alkotásokkal sokkolja környezetét egy portugál művész

Egy Odeith álnevű portugál graffitis specialitásai a rovarok, bogarak, melyek annak ellenére nagyon élethűek, hogy a valós állatok méretének sokszorosában köszönnek vissza.
Bár a graffitiket szabadkézzel, festékszóróval készíti Odeith, a műveleteket pontos tervezés előzi meg, amit számítógépen végez. Kedvenc felületei a sarkok és omladozó épületek falai, de félelmetesen tud átalakítani betontömböket busszá vagy bogárrá.
Here is the final result, transforming that old block wall into this wrecked bus. it was really funny to see all the comments you left in the previous post . Thanks!!! some figured it out, others were close some others were quite creative . Thanks to my brother @vile_graffiti and @roteweiller for the great company ..#odeith #anamorphic
For all those confused minds trying to figure out what was going on around here... Here it is
W.A.S.P. // Weird Angles Still Phenomenal quick one with my friend @roteweiller
...And @juddyroller goes hey bro you wanna come to Australia we have a corner for you.. there's a spider on it but you can handle it ..agree there's huge insects in Australia!!!
