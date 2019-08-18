Egy Odeith álnevű portugál graffitis specialitásai a rovarok, bogarak, melyek annak ellenére nagyon élethűek, hogy a valós állatok méretének sokszorosában köszönnek vissza.

Szokatlan alkotásokkal sokkolja környezetét egy portugál művész

Bár a graffitiket szabadkézzel, festékszóróval készíti Odeith, a műveleteket pontos tervezés előzi meg, amit számítógépen végez. Kedvenc felületei a sarkok és omladozó épületek falai, de félelmetesen tud átalakítani betontömböket busszá vagy bogárrá.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

ODEITH (@odeith) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

For all those confused minds trying to figure out what was going on around here... Here it is

ODEITH (@odeith) által megosztott bejegyzés,

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

W.A.S.P. // Weird Angles Still Phenomenal quick one with my friend @roteweiller

ODEITH (@odeith) által megosztott bejegyzés,

Borsonline

Kapcsolódó cikkek

local_offerSzórakozás, , ,

Népszerű az Interneten

Új hozzászólás

Hozzászólás írásához regisztráció szükséges. Regisztráljon vagy használja a belépést!


Még karakter írhatElolvastam és elfogadom a moderálási elveket.

További ajánlatok