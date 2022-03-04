Zelenszkij nukleáris terrorizmussal vádolja Putyint

"Oroszországon kívül még soha senki nem bombázott atomreaktorokat. Ez az első alkalom a történelmünkben, az emberiség történelmében, hogy egy terrorista állam nukleáris terrorizmushoz folyamodott" – közölte tévébeszédében Volodimir Zelenszkij a 444.hu által idézett Guardian szerint.

Rizikó
Remélem elfogják a csecsenek.
simmering73
@Rizikó: Február 31.-én. Szellemi színvonalad a csecsenekével egy szinten van.
