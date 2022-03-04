Zelenszkij nukleáris terrorizmussal vádolja Putyint

"Oroszországon kívül még soha senki nem bombázott atomreaktorokat. Ez az első alkalom a történelmünkben, az emberiség történelmében, hogy egy terrorista állam nukleáris terrorizmushoz folyamodott" – közölte tévébeszédében Volodimir Zelenszkij a 444.hu által idézett Guardian szerint.

Fotó: Telegram

️️Judging by the video from the scene, an administrative building is on fire at the #Zaporizhzhia NPP as a result of shelling. However, the reactors are very close to the shelling site. The shelling continues. pic.twitter.com/CCZiKgclIw