A demokratákra fog szavazni.

A Szikla is elmondta a véleményét az amerikai elnökválasztásról – azt is elmondta, támogatja-e Trumpot

Eddig igencsak távol állt Dwayne Johnsontól a politika világa, most azonban nyíltan beszélt arról, hogy Joe Bident és Kamala Harrist támogatja az elnökválasztáson.

Forrás: Blikk

Kapcsolódó cikkek

local_offerSzórakozás, , , ,

Népszerű az Interneten

1 hozzászólásarrow_drop_down_circle

Új hozzászólás

Hozzászólás írásához regisztráció szükséges. Regisztráljon vagy használja a belépést!


Még karakter írhatElolvastam és elfogadom a moderálási elveket.

További ajánlatok