A Szikla is elmondta a véleményét az amerikai elnökválasztásról – azt is elmondta, támogatja-e Trumpot

View this post on Instagram

It’s always important to identify the conversations that really matter – and this conversation is critical – voting. All of us getting out there to cast our vote for who we want. Our voice. Our power. And keep this in mind, no matter how strongly your opinion may differ from mine, it’s always gonna be ok. You can yell all you want, but I’m not blocking you from our conversation. I won't even yell back. Because we all have work to do, now lets talk about VOTING! Hit my link up top and I’ll help you register to vote. #BidenHarrisJohnsonSummit #OwnTheOutcome #ProgressThroughHumanity #VOTE2020