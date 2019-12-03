Shane Tusup ismét Magyarországra költözik.
Tusup a nyáron Ilaria Cusinatóval foglalkozott Olaszországban, akivel nagy tervei voltak: a cél az volt, hogy az olasz úszó legyőzze Hosszú Katinkát. Az első viadalon azonban rögtön kiderült, ez nem lesz könnyű, ugyanis Katinka 14 másodpercet vert Cusinatóra a budapesti világkupán.
Tusup terve befuccsolt, ezért új csapatot épített, jelenleg négy tanítványa van: az Eb-ezüstérmes Szilágyi Liliána, Bujdosó Zsombor, a brazil Naná Almeida és a lengyel Wojciech Wojdak.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Hey guys, I know that we haven’t released new episodes of Olympic Dark Horse for a while, but it’s because I’ve been working on a massive plan. I have been in the process of building the foundations of a new multi-national conglomerate which would immediately include my new swim club as well as my new unique concept sports agency, with more to come in the near future. I am happy to say that currently there are four swimmers on my team: Wojtek Wojdak (@wojdaz )from Poland, Zsombor Bujdoso ( @zsomborbujdoso ) & Liliana Szilagyi ( @lilianaszilagyi ) from Hungary, and our newest arrival Nana Almeida ( @nanalmeida1 ) from Brazil! We are settling down in Hungary, working out the details as we go. But stay tuned, we will soon be opening the doors for the biggest talents of Hungarian swimming and Hungarian sports as well! After witnessing the progress of Liliana over the last couple months, I truly believe we are close to giving the country another olympic gold, and I want you to follow along on our journey. Hopefully we will have Olympic Dark Horse up and running very soon!
