A First Lady Floridában, egy Palm Beach-i szavazóhelyen személyesen adta le a szavazatát reggel.

Melania Trump voted on Election Day without a mask in Palm Beach, Florida, despite a county mask mandate. She was the only voter in the room at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center at the time, the county's election supervisor said.