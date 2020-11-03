A First Lady Floridában, egy Palm Beach-i szavazóhelyen személyesen adta le a szavazatát reggel.
Melania Trump voted on Election Day without a mask in Palm Beach, Florida, despite a county mask mandate. She was the only voter in the room at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center at the time, the county's election supervisor said. https://t.co/0iWpHILUJg pic.twitter.com/NBR3jj3dKy— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 3, 2020
A Bloomberg azt írja, mindeközben Melania Trumpon nem volt maszk a szavazóközpontban. Több helyen hozzáteszik, ő volt az egyetlen, aki maszk nélkül sétált be voksolni.
First lady Melania Trump casts her ballot in Palm Beach, Florida. She was the only person not wearing a face mask. https://t.co/w8JqTWbZAj pic.twitter.com/mvp8G16uk4— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 3, 2020
Amikor megkérdezték az újságírók, miért nem szavazott együtt a férjével múlt héten, Melania Tump azt mondta, a választás napján akart szavazni.
Forrás: 444
