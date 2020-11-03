A First Lady Floridában, egy Palm Beach-i szavazóhelyen személyesen adta le a szavazatát reggel.

A Bloomberg azt írja, mindeközben Melania Trumpon nem volt maszk a szavazóközpontban. Több helyen hozzáteszik, ő volt az egyetlen, aki maszk nélkül sétált be voksolni. 

Amikor megkérdezték az újságírók, miért nem szavazott együtt a férjével múlt héten, Melania Tump azt mondta, a választás napján akart szavazni.

Forrás: 444

Kapcsolódó cikkek

Népszerű az Interneten

Új hozzászólás

Hozzászólás írásához regisztráció szükséges. Regisztráljon vagy használja a belépést!


Még karakter írhatElolvastam és elfogadom a moderálási elveket.

További ajánlatok